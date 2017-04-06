Clear Channel digital billboards call attention to missing Tampa teen

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Law enforcement agencies in Tampa have teamed up with Clear Channel Outdoor in an effort to find missing Tampa teen Hailey Acierno, 17.

The outdoor advertising company has donated 12 rotating digital signs, which will be seen in several locations in Hillsborough County, including I-275, Dale Mabry Hwy. and Fowler Avenue.

Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission combed through thousands of acres in Flatwood Park on Thursday to try to locate the teen, who visited the park often to be with friends or alone with nature, to no avail.

The agencies will resume their search on Friday at 8 am near the ranger station on the Morris Bridge Road entrance to the park.

