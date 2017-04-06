Clear Channel digital billboards call attention to missing Tampa teen

By Published:
Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Law enforcement agencies in Tampa have teamed up with Clear Channel Outdoor in an effort to find missing Tampa teen Hailey Acierno, 17.  

The outdoor advertising company has donated 12 rotating digital signs, which will be seen in several locations in Hillsborough County, including I-275, Dale Mabry Hwy. and Fowler Avenue.

Tampa Police Department, Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission combed through thousands of acres in Flatwood Park on Thursday to try to locate the teen, who visited the park often to be with friends or alone with nature, to no avail.

The agencies will resume their search on Friday at 8 am near the ranger station on the Morris Bridge Road entrance to the park.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s