Carjacking, hit-and-run suspect arrested in Manatee County

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 31-year-old man was arrested in connection to a carjacking/hit-and-run in Ellenton.

It happened at the Pilot Gas Station at 5215 17th Street East.

Authorities say Brandon Matthews tried to steal two vehicles parked at the station, but was unsuccessful.

He then entered a third, unoccupied vehicle, a 2007 Chevy Tahoe owned by Edward Sommers.

Sommers saw Matthews enter his vehicle and tried to stop him from driving off.

The suspect backed into Edward before he fled the scene.

Deputies were later able to locate Matthews and the stolen vehicle at 63rd Ave and 301 in Bradenton and he was arrested without incident.

Sommers was transported to a nearby hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

