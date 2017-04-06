Bradenton man arrested for impersonating officer after battering woman, stealing her phone

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A Bradenton man was arrested for impersonating an officer after he allegedly robbed and battered a Sarasota woman.

Deputies say Felix Alling-Montenegro, 55 followed the woman in his car to her home on Sunday and blocked her vehicle with his, making it impossible for her to escape.

He then reportedly approached her vehicle, slammed his hands on the car and showed the victim a pair of handcuffs and a photo ID with a star on it.

He then reached into her car, attacked the victim, stole her cell phone and fled the scene.

The victim had recognized the suspect as a customer at her business who occasionally told employees he worked on the force.

Police dusted the victim’s vehicle for fingerprints and found prints belonging to Alling-Montenegro.

He was arrested on Monday and charged with with robbery, tampering with a victim and false impersonation of a law enforcement officer.

He was transferred to the Sarasota County Jail where he’s being held without bond.

