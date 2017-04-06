Booking tips to help you save money on summer vacation

(WFLA/NBC) — Summer is right around the corner, and Tripadvisor has tips for the best time to book hotels and save money.

The company’s report says the best times can vary, depending on which region or city you’re looking to visit.

If you’re traveling within the U.S., booking three months in advance could save you up to nine percent.

But, if you’re headed to the Caribbean, booking within four months can save you six percent.

Tripadvisor says the sweet spot for booking summer trips to Europe is between five and nine months out.

