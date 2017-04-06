Booking tips to help you save money on summer vacation

By Published:
Woman leg holding pink bra isolated on exotic background

(WFLA/NBC) — Summer is right around the corner, and Tripadvisor has tips for the best time to book hotels and save money.

The company’s report says the best times can vary, depending on which region or city you’re looking to visit.

If you’re traveling within the U.S., booking three months in advance could save you up to nine percent.

But, if you’re headed to the Caribbean, booking within four months can save you six percent.

Tripadvisor says the sweet spot for booking summer trips to Europe is between five and nine months out.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for all your trending topics.

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s