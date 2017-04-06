Better Call Behnken: Woman waiting on clock repair for over a year

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – How long is too long to wait for a cuckoo clock to be repaired?

Judith Meyers has been waiting more than 14 months, and she’s fed up.

This is after she dropped off the family heirloom clock at Sarasota’s Clock Gallery in January 2016. The sales ticket showed an expected repair time of three to four months. She understood. After all, the clock is a German-made cuckoo clock she inherited from her parents after they passed away. She hopes to hear the clock working again and then pass it on to her own son.

She called 8 On Your Side after getting excuses from employees and no straight answers.

“I would hear … ‘The owner’s not here, or the clock man’s not here or they’ll call me back.’ Constantly, they say they’ll call me back, and they never have,'” Meyers said.

8 On Your Side went to the shop and spoke with the owner, Pauline Geraci. She told us she had no idea this clock had been dropped off so long ago or that the customer was unhappy. She made a series of calls until she determined that the clock is now in Virginia. It was sent to a repairman there who specializes in cuckoo clocks. The man has only had the clock since February of this year.

Geraci was not pleased and blamed a lack of communication from her employee. It turns out, the clock has been repaired and tells time again, but the music box need special attention. The original delay was due to not having the correct part. Geraci vowed to return the clock, likely next week, and set it up in Meyers home. Plus, the store, won’t charge her anything.

“I’m very sorry that I didn’t know, because I would have taken care of it much sooner,” Geraci said. “It is my business and it is a reflection on us, and I don’t like to hear this.”

