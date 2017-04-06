8 fun things to do this weekend in Tampa Bay | April 8-9

1. Concert in the Park (Friday)
Enjoy a night of FREE music at Water Works Park in downtown Tampa this Friday at 7 p.m. Bully for you (Rock) will be the featured band this week. Get the details

2. Chillounge Night Tampa (Saturday)
Chillounge Night is the ultimate outdoor lounge experience under the stars at Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park in downtown Tampa. Get the details

3. Tampa Bay Blues Festival (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
St Pete is bringing in some of the greats for this weekend’s blues festival. Get the details

4. Festa Italiana (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
Yummy! You better come hungry to Tampa’s 20th annual Festa Italiana. You’ll feel like you’re in the heart of Italy. Get the details

5. Easter Egglow (Friday)
Grab the kids and hunt for some glow in the dark Easter eggs! Get the details

6. Incredible Dog Challenge (Friday, Saturday)
Ooo and ahh at athletic dogs from across the country doing “Olympic-style” events at St. Petersburg’s Spa Beach. Get the details

7. Pepper Fest (Saturday, Sunday)
Whether you like it spicy or mild, kick your weekend into hot gear at this festival. Get the details

8. Sun ‘n Fun (Friday, Saturday, Sunday)
Enjoy some time with the whole family watching the air show, going to workshops and camping out. Get the details

There are dozens of other events happening around Tampa Bay, so if you don’t see one you like above, please check out our full list of fun things to do. If you don’t see your event listed, you can search for other events or add it on our Out & About section. http://8.wfla.com/1zWdKvD
We know there’s tons of cool things that make our area so special, so make sure to share the great things happening in your community.

