1 dead, 5 rescued when boat sinks off Florida coast

File photo credit: U.S. Coast Guard

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The U.S. Coast Guard says one man is dead and five others were rescued after their boat sank off Port Everglades.

In a news release, Coast Guard officials say they were contacted Wednesday night after the boat started taking on water off of Fort Lauderdale.

Crews from the Coast Guard, the Broward Sheriff’s Office and a towing company arrived at the scene along with two boats owned by good Samaritans. All six men were pulled from the water.

One boater was unresponsive. The news release says crews started CPR. He was taken to a Fort Lauderdale hospital where he was declared dead.

The other five boaters are okay.

No further details were immediately available.

