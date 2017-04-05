Wife of Pulse gunman to be extradited to Florida

WESH Published:
Noor Mateen and Pulse gunman, Omar Mateen, from a Facebook profile photo. (Image: NBC News via Facebook)

ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) — The wife of Pulse gunman Omar Mateen will be extradited from California to Florida to face charges.

Federal court documents obtained by WESH 2 News show that Noor Salman has waived a hearing in California where she was going to fight extradition.

Salman had been scheduled to appear in court for the hearing on Monday.

Salman will be brought back to Orlando and will appear in court to face charges of obstructing justice and providing support to a terrorist.

It is unclear when she will be moved from California to Florida. The U.S. Marshal’s office will transport Salman back to Central Florida.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s