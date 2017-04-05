UK woman who urinated on Trump golf course loses case

By Published:
AP Photo/Scott Heppell

LONDON (AP) — A British woman who was filmed urinating on a Scotland golf course founded by U.S. President Donald Trump has lost her demand for damages.

Carol Rohan Beyts, a longtime campaigner against the course in northeast Scotland, said staff breached data protection laws by secretly recording her in April 2016.

Beyts, who says she has bladder problems, sought 3,000 pounds ($3,700) in damages from Trump International Golf Links Scotland.

The firm said staff members were collecting evidence of a criminal act.

An Edinburgh judge said Wednesday that Beyt shouldn’t have been recorded, but found the action did not cause distress and declined to award damages.

The judge, Donald Corke, warned that people “taking pictures of females urinating in the countryside put themselves at real risk of prosecution under public order or voyeurism.”

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s