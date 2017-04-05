Troopers look for I-4 hit-and-run suspect who fled scene with engine hood ajar

HILLBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Florida troopers are looking for the driver of a blue Nissan Altima who left the scene of a crash on I-4 in Hillsborough County.

The Florida Highway Patrol says the vehicle was traveling westbound, approaching I-275 when it rear-ended a vehicle being driven by a 56-year-old Tampa woman.

After the crash, the car took off southbound on I-275 with the engine hood popped and blocking the windshield.

The other driver sustained minor injuries and was transported to St. Josephs hospital. Her current condition is unknown.

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol.

