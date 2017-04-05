Trial water shutdown scheduled for Wednesday in Venice

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Some Venice residents better stock up on water bottles! There is a trial water shutdown scheduled for this afternoon between 12:30 p.m. and 4 pm, due to a water main replacement.

Affected areas include:

-Serata St. and Riviera St. (from San Marco Dr. to Fiesole St.)

-San Marco Dr.

-Piazza Di Luna

-Fiesole St. (from Serata St. to Riviera St.)

-805 Riviera St.

The City of Venice wants residents to know this is not a boil water advisory.

For more information on the shutdown, you can call the city’s Utilities Department at 941-480-3333.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES