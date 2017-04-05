Train hits pedestrian in Lakeland, streets closed near Munn Park

By Published: Updated:
Twitter/Lakeland Fire Department

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Fire Department is warning visitors and residents to avoid Munn Park area after a pedestrian was hit by a train.

Both Kentucky and Tennessee Avenues have been shut down.

Witnesses claim they saw the man jump in front of the train.  Police are investigating the incident as a suicide attempt.

The unidentified man sustained injuries, but his condition is unknown.

Authorities are still on the scene investigating.

Stay on WFLA.com for more updates as this story develops.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s