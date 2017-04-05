Train hits pedestrian in Lakeland, streets closed near Munn Park

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – The Lakeland Fire Department is warning visitors and residents to avoid Munn Park area after a pedestrian was hit by a train.
Both Kentucky and Tennessee Avenues have been shut down.
Witnesses claim they saw the man jump in front of the train. Police are investigating the incident as a suicide attempt.
The unidentified man sustained injuries, but his condition is unknown.
Authorities are still on the scene investigating.
Authorities are still on the scene investigating.
