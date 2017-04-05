Toddler has close encounter with venomous snake while posing for picture

VICTORIA, Australia (WCMH) — It’s normal for Bianca Dickinson’s children to see snakes. The family of 6 lives on a grain and sheep property in Western Victoria, Australia, where snakes can often be seen in the road or around the family’s beach house.
SO… THIS HAPPENED TODAY!!!😱… check bottom right corner or pic!! Out taking some snaps of this cute outfit from @twinklestardesigns and waiting for the big kids to get off the bus. I saw something move out of the corner of my eye and thought it was bark falling from the tree as it was so windy…looked up to see this big mother of a brown slide past Miss Molly 😱😱😷. She didn't even notice it thankfully and is totally fine, I still haven't recovered!! When I got home I was telling the older kids how big the snake was as they were in the vicinity too and one of them asked me if I got a pic of it. I didn't know it at the time but yes I did!! It was at least 2m long!! It's still making me sick looking at this. A timely reminder to keep a good lookout around you, it wasn't even hot today. This mumma needs a champas or three! . . . . . . . . . @littlebrownies_ #sun7 #TheProjectTV #9Today #theellenshow #southaussiecozi #heraldsunphoto #abcmyphoto #snake #bigsnake #countrylife #style #omg #instagood #photooftheday #cute #me #picoftheday #summer #girl #instadaily #smile #nature #igers #kidzfashion #nofilter #outdoors #fashion #viral #straya #mate
As TODAY reports, Dickinson’s 2-year-old daughter Molly had a very close encounter with a venomous snake during a quick photo shoot. Dickinson had Molly and 4-year-old Harry at the bus stop as they waited for the two other children to come home. She took a photo of Molly for the family’s Instagram account and says she “saw something move.”
“Because it was so windy, I assumed it was bark falling from a near by tree,” she told TODAY. “I looked up to see where the bark had fallen, and then saw the snake.”
A large Eastern brown snake, the second most venomous snake in the world, had gotten in the photo with little Molly.
By the time Dickinson spotted it, its tail was near Molly’s feet.
“At that point, all I wanted to do was run and grab her,” Dickinson said. “However, it was still really close to her, and I thought if I did that it might turn back and bite her.”
As soon as the serpent was far enough away, Dickinson grabbed Molly and ran to the car.
She says Molly didn’t notice the big snake.