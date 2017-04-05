Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival

Tampa Bay Coffee & Art Festival (TBCAF) is the first craft coffee event of its kind in the Tampa Bay Area!
Saturday, April 8th 11am-9pm
The Noise Box – Brandon, FL
Featured Roasters:
Buddy Brew Coffee (Tampa, FL)
Foundation Coffee Co. (Riverview, FL)
Bold Bean Coffee Roasters (Jacksonville, FL)
Birds of a Feather Coffee (Tampa, FL)
Mountaineer Coffee (Brooksville, FL)
Lectores Coffee (Tampa, FL)
Corporate Coffee Sponsors/Roasters:
Barnie’s Coffee & Tea
Ethos Coffee Roasters
Featured Artists:
Rachel Stotler
Aliyah M.M.
Anna Schermerhorn
Discombobble Art
Galvin Leatherworks
ID Image Design
Love Offering
Loved to Pieces Jewelry
Macy Eats Paint
Sarah Bubar Designs
Sarah’s Odd Ceramics
Saramics
Scentsy
SharkB8Studios
Stephanie Rodrigues
Susan Overbo
The Rustic Door & Decor
More TBA!
Food Vendors:
Le’ Anns Cheesecakes ‘N More
Buddy Brew Coffee Truck
Paniniriffic
The Revolution Ice Cream
Mortar and Pestle
Foundation Coffee Truck
The Hole Donuts (Mid-Day Only)
More TBA!
This year, TBCAF will feature craft coffee roasters from around Tampa Bay and Florida. There will be tastings, samples, demonstrations, and more! TBCAF will also be hosting 25+ local artists displaying and selling their artwork. In addition, there will be food trucks, gourmet pastries, and desserts! This event is the perfect opportunity to discover the wonderful coffee culture and art community brewing in the Tampa Bay Area and all of Florida.
Tickets are available NOW. Please visit: www.dcnoise.com/events