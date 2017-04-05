Tampa Bay Coffee and Art Festival

Tampa Bay Coffee & Art Festival (TBCAF) is the first craft coffee event of its kind in the Tampa Bay Area!

Saturday, April 8th 11am-9pm

The Noise Box – Brandon, FL

Featured Roasters:

Buddy Brew Coffee (Tampa, FL)

Foundation Coffee Co. (Riverview, FL)

Bold Bean Coffee Roasters (Jacksonville, FL)

Birds of a Feather Coffee (Tampa, FL)

Mountaineer Coffee (Brooksville, FL)

Lectores Coffee (Tampa, FL)

Corporate Coffee Sponsors/Roasters:

Barnie’s Coffee & Tea

Ethos Coffee Roasters

Featured Artists:

Rachel Stotler

Aliyah M.M.

Anna Schermerhorn

Discombobble Art

Galvin Leatherworks

ID Image Design

Love Offering

Loved to Pieces Jewelry

Macy Eats Paint

Sarah Bubar Designs

Sarah’s Odd Ceramics

Saramics

Scentsy

SharkB8Studios

Stephanie Rodrigues

Susan Overbo

The Rustic Door & Decor

More TBA!

Food Vendors:

Le’ Anns Cheesecakes ‘N More

Buddy Brew Coffee Truck

Paniniriffic

The Revolution Ice Cream

​Mortar and Pestle

​Foundation Coffee Truck

The Hole Donuts (Mid-Day Only)

More TBA!

This year, TBCAF will feature craft coffee roasters from around Tampa Bay and Florida. There will be tastings, samples, demonstrations, and more! TBCAF will also be hosting 25+ local artists displaying and selling their artwork. In addition, there will be food trucks, gourmet pastries, and desserts! This event is the perfect opportunity to discover the wonderful coffee culture and art community brewing in the Tampa Bay Area and all of Florida.

Tickets are available NOW. Please visit: www.dcnoise.com/events