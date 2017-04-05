Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council

(WFLA) — President Donald Trump’s top adviser is no longer on the National Security Council.
According to CNBC, Steve Bannon was removed from his role Wednesday. That reverses one of the most controversial decisions the Trump administration has made so far.
News Channel 8 is monitoring this story as it develops and will bring you updates when they are available.
