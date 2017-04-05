St. Pete launches campaign to convince Rays to stay in town

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The City of St. Petersburg wants the Tampa Bay Rays to stick around forever.

Community leaders will descend on Tropicana Field on Wednesday at 4 pm to launch the ‘Baseball Forever’ campaign in hopes to convince the team to make St. Pete their forever home.

Mayor Rick Kriseman and St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce President Chris Steinocher have put together a presentation that includes letters of support from the county’s largest employers like HSN, Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital and Nielsen, to show just how committed the city is to keeping the team in St. Pete.

The full presentation will be posted online at http://www.BaseballForever.com as soon as the event kicks off.

After the party, Mayor Kriseman, Steinocher and Deputy Mayor Dr. Kanika Tomalin will address fans at a ‘Baseball Forever’ celebration at Ferg’s Sports Bar located across the street from Tropicana Field.

Shortly after the festivities, Mayor Kriseman will be throwing the Ceremonial First Pitch before tonight’s game against the New York Yankees.

