Shark attack victim shares story after bite

Melanie Lawson,51, was bitten on the thigh near Esther Street Beachfront Park.

Lawson told her kids not to go into the ocean any deeper than three feet, thinking that could give them extra safety from sharks.

“I grew up in San Diego, so I’m used to boats and swimming. And something just hit me real hard on the side, knocked me over, scared me to death, and all of a sudden I felt something painful,” Lawson told WESH 2. “I was kind of shocked because it was in such a shallow area. Scared me to death.”

Lawson said her family is heading back home to Georgia on Thursday, which was the plan to begin with.

Lawson said she knows it could have been worse and she will go into the ocean again, but not for a long time.

This is the second shark bite that has been reported in Volusia County this year.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES