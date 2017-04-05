Shark attack victim shares story after bite

WESH Published:

Melanie Lawson,51, was bitten on the thigh near Esther Street Beachfront Park.

Lawson told her kids not to go into the ocean any deeper than three feet, thinking that could give them extra safety from sharks.

“I grew up in San Diego, so I’m used to boats and swimming. And something just hit me real hard on the side, knocked me over, scared me to death, and all of a sudden I felt something painful,” Lawson told WESH 2. “I was kind of shocked because it was in such a shallow area. Scared me to death.”

Lawson said her family is heading back home to Georgia on Thursday, which was the plan to begin with.

Lawson said she knows it could have been worse and she will go into the ocean again, but not for a long time.

This is the second shark bite that has been reported in Volusia County this year.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s