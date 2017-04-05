Report: Janet Reno’s ranch to be donated to Miami college

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Janet Reno gestures during her concession speech, Tuesday, Sept. 17, 2002, at her Miami Lakes, Fla., campaign headquarters saying she told Bill McBride "he was going to be a great governor." McBride won the Democratic gubernatorial nomination Tuesday as unofficial results from last week's botched primary election showed that he maintained his narrow lead over former U.S. Attorney General Reno. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

KENDALL, Fla. (AP) – The South Florida home where the late U.S. Attorney General Janet Reno lived will be preserved and donated to Miami-Dade College.

The Miami Herald reports a final agreement is being ironed out to donate the ranch which sat on the edge of the Everglades where Reno’s mother built the rustic home in the 1940s.

It’s slated to become part of the environmental center at the college’s campus south of Miami.

Attorney Alan Greer, who’s representing the Reno family, says visiting the cottage is “like going back in time.” The college declined comment on the negotiation process.

Reno died in November at age 78. The Herald reports word about the likely donation leaked out when her surviving sibling hosted a party Saturday to say goodbye to the ranch.

