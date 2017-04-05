Reclaimed water system in North Pinellas County shut down due to critical shortage

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Access to North Pinellas County’s reclaimed water supply will be shut down for a few days due to a critical shortage in supply.

The water system was shut down at 5:30 am this morning due to critically low levels of water in the storage pond and excessive user demand during the overnight hours—North County customers had used approximately 12 million gallons of reclaimed water in the previous 24-hour period, exhausting the stored supply.

In order to avoid damaging infrastructure, the system will remain shut down until midnight on Friday, April 7, once the supply is restored.

In the meantime, reclaimed water customers have been asked to follow the current two-day-per-week restrictions for all customers to get the water they need.

The restrictions will remain in place countywide until June 30.

Customers must follow these restrictions to avoid service interruptions or other issues like incurring a violation or causing customers to return to a one-day-per-week restrictions.

Depending on their home address, reclaimed water customers in the affected area are currently allowed to water twice weekly, according to the following schedule:

• Addresses ending in even numbers may irrigate on Tuesday and/or Saturday.

• Addresses ending odd numbers may irrigate on Wednesday and/or Sunday.

• Mixed address properties or those without an address such as common areas, may irrigate on Wednesday and/or Sunday.

• Irrigating with reclaimed water is prohibited between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The William E. Dunn Water Reclamation Facility can produce 6.5-million gallons of reclaimed water each day. The supply would be sufficient if customers simply followed the recommended restrictions.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES