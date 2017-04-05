Polk deputies find man who wished law enforcement luck on finding him

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A man who posted on social media that he wasn’t going to prison was captured by a Polk County deputy and his K9 partner.

The sheriff’s office put a warrant out for 36-year-old Ricky Ratton on Friday after the man failed to appear in court.

A jury convicted him of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon, but Ratton did not show up to court that day. Deputies say he then posted on social media that he “wasn’t going to prison this time,” and wished law enforcement luck on finding him.

On Tuesday night, Ratton was riding as a passenger in an SUV, and ran away when deputies pulled the car over. When he didn’t listen to a deputy’s commands to stop running, the sheriff’s office says K9 Dexter was released and caught Ratton.

Ratton was treated for bite wounds, and was then booked into the Polk County Jail.

