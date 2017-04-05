Pepsi pulls widely mocked ad

By and Published: Updated:
FILE - In this Nov. 22, 2015 file photo, Kendall Jenner arrives at the American Music Awards in Los Angeles. Jenner says she just a `big kid’ at heart and misses childhood times with her little sister Kylie, when they would head outdoors and play in the dirt. Taking me time for the busy Jenner can mean going poolside or hopping on a motorbike, but it usually involves putting down her phone and trying to live in the moment. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Pepsi is pulling an ad that is being widely criticized for appearing to trivialize protests for social justice causes.

The company said Monday that,”Pepsi was trying to project a global message of unity, peace and understanding. Clearly we missed the mark, and we apologize.”

The ad shows Kendall Jenner, a member of the “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” reality TV family, stepping away from a modeling shoot to join a crowd of young protesters. The protesters cheer after Jenner hands a can of Pepsi to a police officer, who takes a sip.

PepsiCo had previously said the ad would “be seen globally across TV and digital” platforms.

Critics say the image of Jenner handing the officer a Pepsi evoked a photo of Black Lives Matter protester Ieshia Evans approaching an officer at a demonstration in Baton Rouge last year.

Stay with WFLA News Channel 8’s Lila Gross for the latest news from social media.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s