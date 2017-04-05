Pedestrian killed walking up Ulmerton Road in Pinellas County

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A 23-year-old pedestrian is dead after he was struck by a car in Pinellas County.
The Florida Highway Patrol says Joshua Tileston of Alachua was walking up Ulmerton Road at 6:45 am on Wednesday and crossed the path of a Honda Element being driven by Henry Lipka, 23.
As a result, he was hit by the vehicle and sustained fatal injuries.
Tileston was transported to Bayfront Health St. Petersburg where he was later pronounced dead.
The Florida Highway Patrol has not said whether the driver or the pedestrian was at fault.
