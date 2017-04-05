Pawfest 2017

DATE: Saturday, April 8, 2017

HOURS: 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Rain or Shine!

LOCATION: Largo Central Park

101 Central Park Drive

The Kiwanis Club of Largo/Mid-Pinellas Foundation, Inc. invites you to participate in this annual event sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Largo Mid-Pinellas Foundation, Inc. and the City of Largo. Pawfest is a one day carnival that provides a unique opportunity to introduce and/or demonstrate your product, service, or sport to hundreds, potentially thousands of people with a known interest in animal welfare, adoption, activities, and services. Pawfest is an excellent opportunity for you to network with the individuals who use your services or products and to explore new business ventures with others. Exhibiting is a dynamic, cost effective, one-stop opportunity to maximize contact with your existing clients and thousands of potentially new customers. Pawfest provides exhibitors with a targeted market and qualified buyers. If your business targets animal lovers, pet owners or soon-to-be pet owners, you can’t afford not to participate in this unique event! Pawfest grows each year; prior attendance has been over 3,000 and is quoted by The New Barker as “one of the best dog friendly events of the year in Florida.”

Pawfest aims to provide children and families an opportunity to interact and have some fun with the family pet. Pawfest strives to demonstrate to children the remarkable capabilities of their pets and to heighten children’s awareness of the love and care that their pets require. All this fun will take place in Largo Central Park, which for the day will become the “Dog House Village”, featuring:

The Play House: Contests and games for both children and pets.

The Activity Midway: Obedience, agility, skill & safety demonstrations, health screenings, pet identification & other interactive programs for both children and pets.

The Art House: Student art and hands on kiddie & doggy crafts.

The Doggy Mall: A variety of pet supplies and services to choose from so you can shop till you drop and pamper your animal best friend.

The Bark Café: Plenty of food and drinks to satisfy the human appetite, and maybe even a little something for the dog!

This event is being sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Largo/Mid-Pinellas Foundation, Inc., a volunteer community service organization dedicated to changing the world one child and one family at a time. This event will support and raise awareness for our local animal rescue organizations around Tampa Bay. Every dollar raised through Pawfest will go back into our local community, through the continued work of the local rescue organizations, and the continued volunteer work of our Largo/Mid-Pinellas Kiwanians and the Largo High School Key Club.