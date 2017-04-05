Pasco County deputies look for 2 suspects in connection with recent drone thefts

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two individuals in connection to recent drone thefts at a local Target and a gas station.

The thefts took place at the Target located at the intersection of State Road 54 and Little Road and a gas station on Moon Lake Road and State Road 52.

Both suspects, seen in video surveillance are wanted for questioning.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts has been asked to contact the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office at 1-800-706-2488 or leave a tip on the agency’s home page.

