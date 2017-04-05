Nutritional ways you can reduce stress levels

(WFLA) — Stress is everywhere! But we want to help you reduce your stress levels.
Since April is National Stress Awareness Month, registered dietitian, Abigail Dougherty, recommends eating and living in a way that reduces stress, and allows us to feel our best all day long.
Some of Dougherty’s tips include eating balanced meals, taking time for ourselves, moving more and eating more vegetables.
Living this way not only reduces stress but it is a great way to increase our energy.
