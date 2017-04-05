Multi-agency search for missing Tampa teen to resume at Flatwoods Park Thursday

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Multiple agencies will continue the search for missing Tampa teenager Hailey Acierno on Thursday.

Acierno disappeared from her New Tampa home March 28 and is in need of medication for bipolar disorder, her parents say.

Tampa Police and members of the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office, Pasco County Sheriff’s Office and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission will continue the search for Acierno at Flatwoods Park at 9 a.m.

The search will resume at the ranger station on the Morris Bridge Road entrance to the park.

Acierno is known to spend time in Flatwoods Park.

Officers will use all avenues possible in the effort, including Air Service, canine, horses, off-road vehicles and officers on foot, searching the park at every vantage point.

The Yerrid Law Firm is offering a $25,000 reward for Acierno’s safe return.

