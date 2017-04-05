Motorcyclist lucky to be alive after mattress flies out of truck, into his lane

AUSTRALIA (CNN) – A motorcyclist in Australia is lucky to have escaped death or serious injury after a scary accident last week.
Police released CCTV video of the incident.
Motorcyclist Aaron Wood was driving through a tunnel in Brisbane, Australia, when a mattress flew off the back of a passing truck and into his lane.
Wood hit the mattress going 50 miles per hour and came to an abrupt stop.
Luckily, he was not rear-ended and was able to walk away without serious injury.
Wood said he thought he was going to die, and that he tore the grips off the handlebars of his Honda motorcycle during the incident.
Police have not located the driver, but said they could face a $243 fine if found.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Teenage boy missing from Manatee County
- Unique golf experience coming to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa
- Hillsborough considers changing school start and end times
- Charlotte County woman catches adorable baby gator parade on camera
- Family, friends continue to search for missing Tampa teen needing bipolar disorder medication
- Baby giraffe facts: What to expect after April’s baby is born
- Better Call Behnken: Just Brakes officials respond after insurance fails to cover man’s damages