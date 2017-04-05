Man in critical condition after shooting in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are investigating a shooting that critically injured a man in Tampa.
It happened around 4:45 Wednesday morning on 48th Street North.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital and is currently in critical condition, according to police.
News Channel 8 is tracking this developing story and will bring you updates when they are available.
