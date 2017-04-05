Imaginary Mary

Up until recently, fiercely independent Alice spent her life with a laser focus on advancing her career. All of that goes out the window when she meets Ben and he — along with his three children — gets her to reconsider her long-held priorities. Her life in upheaval, things get even more disconcerting when Mary, the mentally unbalanced imaginary friend she played with as a child, returns and tries to help her with the transition from a single girl to a family woman. Rachel Dratch provides the voice for Mary.

