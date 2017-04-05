Hernando County teacher fired after assignment asks students controversial questions

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A teacher was fired from a middle school in Hernando County after an assignment issued asked students controversial questions.

The assignment asks students to rank how comfortable they are with some situations, including “You discover that the cute young man/woman that you are attracted to is actually a woman/man,” “Your sister becomes a Buddhist,” “Your black roommate gets a full-tuition minority scholarship” and “Your mother ‘comes out’ to you.”

A representative for the Hernando County School District said the assignment was left for students to complete in the teacher’s absence from class.

School administration began an investigation after being made aware of the assignment.

The teacher, whose name has not been released, was released from her employment.

“In no way does that assignment meet the standards of appropriate instructional material,” said Karen Jordan, Public Information Officer for the Hernando County School District.

