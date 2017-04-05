Health advisory issued for 2 Hillsborough County beaches, lifted for 2 others

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County has issued health advisory for swimmers at Davis Islands Beach and Bahia Beach after high levels of fecal bacteria were found in the water.

Recent sampling of the waters off the beaches detected high levels of enterococci bacteria, which may cause human disease, infections or rashes. The presence of this bacteria is an indication of fecal pollution caused by pets and wildlife, human sewage or storm water runoff.

The health department warns beach-goers not to bathe in public.

They will test the waters again in two weeks and the advisory will be lifted once re-sampling indicates it’s safe.

The advisory that was issued March 29th for Cypress Point Beach, and E.G. Simmons Park Beach has been lifted.

