Headlines: Bradenton cop talks about attack; Military plane crashes; Toddlers reenact ‘Frozen’ scene

Bradenton Police officer speaks out after eye-gouging attack

Steve Bannon removed from National Security Council

VIDEO: 2 men save stranger from sinking car in Winter Haven lake

Military F-16 crashes in Maryland during training mission

Wife of Pulse gunman to be extradited to Florida

Man in critical condition after shooting in Tampa

Florida lawmakers at odds on mandatory recess bill

 

VIDEO: Adorable toddler twins reenact movie scene from ‘Frozen’

How to tell if you have a cold or allergies

Motorcyclist lucky to be alive after mattress flies out of truck, into his lane

 

