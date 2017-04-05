Garden Medley Sliders

Daytime Web Staff Published:

 

Garden medley sliders with a crunch 

Yields 12 sliders 

2- 15 1/2 ounce cans of chickpeas drained

4  scallions 

1/2 cup of fresh pick cilantro 

1/2 cup of fresh picked flat leaf parsley

1/2 a tablespoon of white pepper

3/4 of a cup of cilantro sofrito 

1 cup of feta cheese

3/4 cup of chopped spinach

1/4 cup of flour ( I used chickpea flour)

2 tbsp oil for cooking 

Combine all ingredients in a food processor with a dough blade. 

Process until combined refrigerate at least for 30 minutes before scooping into 12 meatballs and cooking. 

Preheat a medium size skillet pan 

Add oil, brown each slider 2 minutes on each side. 

One package of slider buns

vegetable garnishes to build garden crunch slider 

 

To build each slider: 

Slider bun 

1 stick of celery 2″ pieces

3 leaves of fresh parsley 

1/2 slice of Swiss cheese 

Cooked Veggie Slider 

1/2 slice of Swiss cheese 

1 tortilla chip

Close slider eat and be prepared to be amazed. 

I also like to serve this with a  roasted garlic and lemon aoli 

Recipe created by: 

Kristina Rice @ Saute4u llc 

www.kristinarice.com 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s