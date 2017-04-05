Garden medley sliders with a crunch
Yields 12 sliders
2- 15 1/2 ounce cans of chickpeas drained
4 scallions
1/2 cup of fresh pick cilantro
1/2 cup of fresh picked flat leaf parsley
1/2 a tablespoon of white pepper
3/4 of a cup of cilantro sofrito
1 cup of feta cheese
3/4 cup of chopped spinach
1/4 cup of flour ( I used chickpea flour)
2 tbsp oil for cooking
Combine all ingredients in a food processor with a dough blade.
Process until combined refrigerate at least for 30 minutes before scooping into 12 meatballs and cooking.
Preheat a medium size skillet pan
Add oil, brown each slider 2 minutes on each side.
One package of slider buns
vegetable garnishes to build garden crunch slider
To build each slider:
Slider bun
1 stick of celery 2″ pieces
3 leaves of fresh parsley
1/2 slice of Swiss cheese
Cooked Veggie Slider
1/2 slice of Swiss cheese
1 tortilla chip
Close slider eat and be prepared to be amazed.
I also like to serve this with a roasted garlic and lemon aoli
Recipe created by:
Kristina Rice @ Saute4u llc