Garden medley sliders with a crunch

Yields 12 sliders

2- 15 1/2 ounce cans of chickpeas drained

4 scallions

1/2 cup of fresh pick cilantro

1/2 cup of fresh picked flat leaf parsley

1/2 a tablespoon of white pepper

3/4 of a cup of cilantro sofrito

1 cup of feta cheese

3/4 cup of chopped spinach

1/4 cup of flour ( I used chickpea flour)

2 tbsp oil for cooking

Combine all ingredients in a food processor with a dough blade.

Process until combined refrigerate at least for 30 minutes before scooping into 12 meatballs and cooking.

Preheat a medium size skillet pan

Add oil, brown each slider 2 minutes on each side.

One package of slider buns

vegetable garnishes to build garden crunch slider

To build each slider:

Slider bun

1 stick of celery 2″ pieces

3 leaves of fresh parsley

1/2 slice of Swiss cheese

Cooked Veggie Slider

1/2 slice of Swiss cheese

1 tortilla chip

Close slider eat and be prepared to be amazed.

I also like to serve this with a roasted garlic and lemon aoli

Recipe created by:

Kristina Rice @ Saute4u llc

www.kristinarice.com