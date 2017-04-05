Florida bill limits painkiller prescriptions to 5-day supply

By Published:
AP Photo/Toby Talbot, File

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) – The Florida House wants to fight opioid addiction by placing new restrictions on how doctors prescribe painkillers.

The House passed a bill 93-22 Thursday that would in part limit the first prescription for opioids to a five-day supply.

It would also force pharmacies to report the dispensing of a controlled substance to a state database by the end of the next business day, instead of the current seven-day deadline.

Bill proponents said that about half the people who seek treatment for opioid addiction began taking them after receiving a legitimate prescription.

Opponents included two state representatives who are doctors. They said the bill is overregulating the relationship doctors have with their patients.

A similar bill in the Senate has three more committee stops.

