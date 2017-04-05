Fire rescue officials work to contain Pasco County brush fire

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire rescue officials are actively working to contain a brush fire in Pasco County.
The fire, located at 33024 Chauncey Rd. is now contained to three acres.
One structure was damaged in the fire.
An investigation into its cause is ongoing as crews work to put out hot spots on the scene.
Stay on WFLA.com for more details and traffic updates as this story develops.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-
- Bradenton police officer speaks out after eye gouging attack
- Pepsi pulls widely mocked ad
- Homeless homicide suspect used hammer to kill aunt, grandmother in Brevard County, warrant says
- Woman found wet, mostly naked – says she is a mermaid
- Motorcyclist lucky to be alive after mattress flies out of truck, into his lane
- Toddler has close encounter with venomous snake while posing for picture
- Baby giraffe facts: What to expect after April’s baby is born