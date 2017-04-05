Fire rescue officials work to contain Pasco County brush fire

By Published:
File photo courtesy WISH

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – Fire rescue officials are actively working to contain a brush fire in Pasco County.

The fire, located at 33024 Chauncey Rd. is now contained to three acres.

One structure was damaged in the fire.

An investigation into its cause is ongoing as crews work to put out hot spots on the scene.

Stay on WFLA.com for more details and traffic updates as this story develops.

