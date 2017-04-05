Fatal crash on Howard Frankland Bridge affecting afternoon commute

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A fatal crash on the Howard Frankland Bridge is backing up Interstate-75 traffic Wednesday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol confirmed the fatal accident southbound, on the Hillsborough side of the bridge.

Tampa Police are on scene. Two northbound lanes and two southbound lanes of the bridge are closed.

The lanes are expected to remain closed for an extended period of time as law enforcement officers investigate.

Those traveling should avoid the area and take an alternate route.

Stay with WFLA.com as more information becomes available on this developing story.

