Dickerson homers, drives in 2 to help Rays beat Yankees 4-1

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Corey Dickerson homered and drove in two runs to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

Alex Cobb (1-0) pitched into the sixth inning, continuing his comeback from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him most of the past two seasons. Building on five starts he made late last year, the right-hander allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Rays took two of three games from their AL East rivals to open a season with a series victory for the first time since 2012.

Dickerson hit the first leadoff homer of his career, driving Michael Pineda’s third pitch of the night into the right-field seats. He added an RBI single in the second, when Tampa Bay scored three runs with two outs.

