Dickerson homers, drives in 2 to help Rays beat Yankees 4-1

By Published:
Tampa Bay Rays
Tampa Bay Rays (File)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – Corey Dickerson homered and drove in two runs to lead the Tampa Bay Rays to a 4-1 victory over the New York Yankees on Wednesday night.

Alex Cobb (1-0) pitched into the sixth inning, continuing his comeback from Tommy John surgery that sidelined him most of the past two seasons. Building on five starts he made late last year, the right-hander allowed one run and four hits in 5 2/3 innings.

The Rays took two of three games from their AL East rivals to open a season with a series victory for the first time since 2012.

Dickerson hit the first leadoff homer of his career, driving Michael Pineda’s third pitch of the night into the right-field seats. He added an RBI single in the second, when Tampa Bay scored three runs with two outs.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s