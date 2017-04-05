Dead gator found in FGCU dorm room, students issued warnings

By Published:
AP file photo

FORT MYERS, Fla. (AP) – Wildlife officials say they’ve issued warnings to three Florida Gulf Coast University students who brought a dead alligator to a dorm room and posted pictures of it on social media.

The News-Press reports that the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sent an officer to FGCU after getting a call from school police about the alligator.

FWC spokesman Brian Norris says the students claimed to have found the reptile dead on the side of the road. Wildlife officers took possession of the carcass and confirmed it had been road kill.

FWC gave the three students warnings for possession of an alligator without proper permits.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES

 

 

WFLA.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s