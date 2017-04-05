Brandon therapist arrested for sexual misconduct with client

BRANDON, Fla. (WFLA) – A Brandon man, who has worked as a licensed psychotherapist for over 20 years, has been arrested for having sex with a client.

Charles Lawrence Allen, age unknown, faces sexual misconduct charges.

He was arrested on Monday and taken to the Hillsborough County Jail and later released on a $25,000 bond.

He may still be practicing therapy at his Brandon office located at 710 Oakfield Dr., according to an anonymous tipster.

No further details were released, but stay on WFLA.com for more updates as this story develops.

