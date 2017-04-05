3 Tampa Payless ShoeSource stores to close as company reorganizes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Tampa Payless ShoeSource stores are among the hundreds of locations that will close as the struggling company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.
The Topeka, Kansas-based retailer said Tuesday that it will be immediately closing nearly 400 stores as part of the reorganization. Payless ShoeSource has over 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries.
Three Tampa stores are included in a list of locations that are scheduled to close. The Tampa stores are located at-
- 8201 N Dale Mabry
- 7021 W Waters Ave
- 4004 N Armenia Ave
The other Florida locations that will close are listed below-
- 535 Pine Island Rd North Fort Myers FL
- 4155 Palm Beach Blvd Fort Myers FL
- 1628 Del Prado Blvd S Cape Coral FL
- Perry Plaza Perry FL
- 33497 S Dixie Hwy Florida City FL
- 805 Homestead Blvd Homestead FL
- 20505 S Dixie Hwy Cutler Bay FL
- Manor Plaza Fort Lauderdale FL
- 1429 N W 40Th Avenue Fort Lauderdale FL
- 3925 West Broward Blvd Fort Lauderdale FL
- 7414 University Blvd Winter Park FL
- 3201 E Colonial Dr Space M18 Orlando FL
- 159 E Semoran Blvd Fern Park FL
- Silver Hills S/C Orlando FL
- 7457 W Colonial Dr #269 Orlando FL
- 2210 S Kirkman Orlando FL
- Lake Fredrica Shopping Center Orlando FL
- 5963 S Goldenrod Rd Orlando FL
- 304 East Michigan Street Orlando FL
- Royal Eagle Plaza Pompano Beach FL
- 9610 Westview Dr Coral Springs FL
- 9461 A West Atlantic Blvd Coral Springs FL
- Panama City Mall Panama City FL
- 605 W 23Rd St Panama City FL
- 15565 Starfish St Panama City Beach FL
- Sawgrass Mills Sunrise FL
- 12801 W Sunrise Blvd Sunrise FL
- 8000 West Broward Blvd Plantation FL
- Tamiami Trails Shops Miami FL
- 11865 Sw 26Th St Miami FL
- 11401 Nw 12Th St Miami FL
- West Oaks Mall Ocoee FL
- Sand Lake Corners Orlando FL
- 8001 S Orange Blossom Trail Ste 760 Orlando FL
- Shoppes Of Liberty City Miami FL
- 3401 N Miami Ave Miami FL
- 7900 Nw 27th Ave Miami FL
- Harbor Shops Fort Lauderdale FL
- 931 W State Road 84 Fort Lauderdale FL
- 3771 Oakwood Blvd Hollywood FL
- Pembroke Commons Pembroke Pines FL
- 5840 S University Dr Davie FL
- 11120 Pines Boulevard Pembroke Pines FL
Payless plans to reduce its debt by almost 50 percent. The company says some of its lenders have agreed make available up to $385 million to keep remaining stores running.
Payless ShoeSource was founded in 1956.
