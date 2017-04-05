3 Tampa Payless ShoeSource stores to close as company reorganizes

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Three Tampa Payless ShoeSource stores are among the hundreds of locations that will close as the struggling company files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

The Topeka, Kansas-based retailer said Tuesday that it will be immediately closing nearly 400 stores as part of the reorganization. Payless ShoeSource has over 4,400 stores in more than 30 countries.

Three Tampa stores are included in a list of locations that are scheduled to close. The Tampa stores are located at-

8201 N Dale Mabry

7021 W Waters Ave

4004 N Armenia Ave

The other Florida locations that will close are listed below-

535 Pine Island Rd North Fort Myers FL

4155 Palm Beach Blvd Fort Myers FL

1628 Del Prado Blvd S Cape Coral FL

Perry Plaza Perry FL

33497 S Dixie Hwy Florida City FL

805 Homestead Blvd Homestead FL

20505 S Dixie Hwy Cutler Bay FL

Manor Plaza Fort Lauderdale FL

1429 N W 40Th Avenue Fort Lauderdale FL

3925 West Broward Blvd Fort Lauderdale FL

7414 University Blvd Winter Park FL

3201 E Colonial Dr Space M18 Orlando FL

159 E Semoran Blvd Fern Park FL

Silver Hills S/C Orlando FL

7457 W Colonial Dr #269 Orlando FL

2210 S Kirkman Orlando FL

Lake Fredrica Shopping Center Orlando FL

5963 S Goldenrod Rd Orlando FL

304 East Michigan Street Orlando FL

Royal Eagle Plaza Pompano Beach FL

9610 Westview Dr Coral Springs FL

9461 A West Atlantic Blvd Coral Springs FL

Panama City Mall Panama City FL

605 W 23Rd St Panama City FL

15565 Starfish St Panama City Beach FL

Sawgrass Mills Sunrise FL

12801 W Sunrise Blvd Sunrise FL

8000 West Broward Blvd Plantation FL

Tamiami Trails Shops Miami FL

11865 Sw 26Th St Miami FL

11401 Nw 12Th St Miami FL

West Oaks Mall Ocoee FL

Sand Lake Corners Orlando FL

8001 S Orange Blossom Trail Ste 760 Orlando FL

Shoppes Of Liberty City Miami FL

3401 N Miami Ave Miami FL

7900 Nw 27th Ave Miami FL

Harbor Shops Fort Lauderdale FL

931 W State Road 84 Fort Lauderdale FL

3771 Oakwood Blvd Hollywood FL

Pembroke Commons Pembroke Pines FL

5840 S University Dr Davie FL

11120 Pines Boulevard Pembroke Pines FL

Payless plans to reduce its debt by almost 50 percent. The company says some of its lenders have agreed make available up to $385 million to keep remaining stores running.

Payless ShoeSource was founded in 1956.

