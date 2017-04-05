2 men save stranger from sinking car in Winter Haven lake

By Published: Updated:

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – Two men are being called heroes after saving a driver whose car went into a lake in Winter Haven this week.

Police say 25 year-old Torain Blue, Jr. was driving on First Street North Monday night when his car went off the road and into Lake Silver.

Two men nearby jumped right into the lake and grabbed Blue to get him out of the sinking car. Police have identified those heroes as 60 year-old Charles Aaron and 46 year-old Chris Matthews, both of Winter Haven.

“These citizens put their own safety aside and jumped into the water to save another human being,” Winter Haven Police Chief Charlie Bird said. “This type of humanity from total strangers is proof that good is alive and well in our society.”

The driver was the only person in the car when it went into the lake. He was taken to Winter Haven Hospital as a precaution.

