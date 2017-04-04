Yankees homer twice to back Sabathia in 5-0 win over Rays

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) – CC Sabathia was sharp in his first start, Ronald Torreyes and Chase Headley homered and the New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays 5-0 Tuesday night for their first victory this season.

Starting his 17th major league season and the final year of his Yankees contract, the 36-year-old Sabathia (1-0) limited the team he has faced more than any other to three singles and a pair of walks in five innings.

Five relievers finished the five-hitter. Dellin Betances retired Logan Morrison on a bases-loaded grounder that ended the eighth inning and Aroldis Chapman, back with the Yankees after agreeing to an $86 million, five-year contract, threw a perfect ninth.

Traded to the Chicago Cubs by New York last July, Chapman reached 100 mph on four of 14 pitches, including his last, when Daniel Robertson struck out as his bat went flying into the third-base dugout and into the seats.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES