Winter Haven homeowner calls police after ‘flying’ catfish lands in pool

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. (WFLA) – A Winter Haven homeowner heard a loud crash last week and found a new meaning for flying catfish.
When the homeowner went to inspect where the noise had come from, they found a large hole in their screened-in porch and a catfish swimming in their pool.
Not knowing how the fish had just fallen from the sky, the homeowner called police.
Police eventually determined that a large bird had captured the fish to eat, and while flying over the neighborhood accidentally dropped the fish.
The catfish miraculously survived and was returned to nearby Lake Ruby.
