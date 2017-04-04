VIDEO: NASA captures three solar flares on camera

(WFLA) – Incredible pictures from NASA show solar flares from earlier this week.

NASA’s Solar Dynamics Observatory watches the sun around the clock, and captured these photos on Sunday and Monday.

The pictures show three mid-level solar flares, or powerful bursts of radiation. When the flares get intense enough, they can even interrupt GPS and communications signs on Earth.

The radiation does not affect people.

