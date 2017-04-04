VIDEO: Deputies trying to ID men who stole from 90 year-old in Carrollwood

CARROLLWOOD, Fla. (WFLA) – The Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office is trying to identify suspects who stole from a 90-year-old woman at a grocery store.
Security footage shows two men watching the woman shopping at the Publix in Carrollwood.
When the woman turned her attention to the frozen food section, deputies say one of the men took her wallet from her purse. Both men then walked away.
The woman realized what happened when she got to the cash register.
If you have any information on who the suspects are, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers.
