VIDEO: Adorable toddler twins reenact movie scene from ‘Frozen’

(WFLA) — Someone get these talented toddlers to Hollywood!

Philadelphia twins, Maddie and Scarlett, who are almost 2 years old put on an incredible reenactment of their favorite film “Frozen”.

Their mom, Colleen Jordan, posted the video on Facebook and as you can see these brilliant girls don’t miss a beat.

They fall on cue to Elsa’s magic and mimic every movement the movie sister’s make.

The video has captured hearts around the world and commenters rave about their fantastic rendition of a now Disney classic.

