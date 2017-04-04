Unique golf experience coming to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – People living in Tampa Bay could soon have the opportunity to golf at Raymond James Stadium.

The company Stadium Links is planning to transform the football stadium into a golf experience in June that allows golfers to tee up on the upper deck of the stadium and then shoot nine different holes onto the field hundreds of feet below.

The experience will run from June 2 through June 4, and costs $75 per person.

