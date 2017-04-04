Tornado warning cancelled for Citrus, Hernando counties

CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – The National Weather Service has cancelled a tornado warning previously issued for portions of Citrus and Hernando counties.

The warning was previously expected to last until 10:30 p.m, but was cancelled around 10:20 p.m.

The National Weather Service has not confirmed if a tornado did touch down in the area.

