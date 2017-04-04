Teenage boy missing from Manatee County

BRADENTON, Fla. (WFLA) – The Manatee County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing teenager from Bradenton.

Andrew Brewster, 17, is supposed to take medication every day for an illness. He went missing Sunday afternoon from his home on 1st Avenue East.

Deputies say his mother asked him to mow the lawn, and he never came back once he left the house. He does not have a cell phone, and his mother says Andrew has not made contact with any other family members.

Anyone with information about where Andrew is should call (941) 747-3011.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON-

>> MORE TOP STORIES