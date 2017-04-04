Tampa mother, boyfriend charged after 4-year-old accidentally shoots self

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) – A woman has been charged after a four-year-old boy accidentally shot himself in January, the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

Detectives obtained an arrest warrant charging the mother of the child, Delicia Forte, with aggravated child neglect resulting in serious injury.

Forte’s boyfriend, Akia Thomas, was at home with the child at the time of the incident on January 24. Deputies believe the child grabbed the firearm he found unsecured underneath a dresser and accidentally shot himself in the chest.

Thomas was arrested for felony possession of a gun. He faces charges including unsafe storage of a firearm, possession of cocaine, and nine counts of possession of ammo by a convicted felon.

The children in the home were removed and placed into foster care.

